XTX Topco Ltd Increases Position in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,937 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cavco Industries were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVCO. FMR LLC increased its position in Cavco Industries by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 296,343 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,237,000 after purchasing an additional 160,899 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cavco Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 227,024 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,324,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Cavco Industries by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 193,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $86,522,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Cavco Industries by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 188,715 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cavco Industries by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 182,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $81,418,000 after acquiring an additional 28,730 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCO opened at $469.45 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $510.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $479.96. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $331.08 and a twelve month high of $544.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Cavco Industries ( NASDAQ:CVCO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The construction company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.89 by $2.01. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 21.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Greenblatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.88, for a total transaction of $2,115,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,084,459.68. The trade was a 20.74 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan L. Blount sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.18, for a total value of $1,014,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,836 shares in the company, valued at $1,438,362.48. This represents a 41.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,894 shares of company stock valued at $4,140,833 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Cavco Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $550.00 price target (up from $480.00) on shares of Cavco Industries in a research report on Monday, February 3rd.

Cavco Industries, Inc designs, produces, and retails factory-built homes primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Factory-Built Housing and Financial Services. The company markets its factory-built homes under the Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor, Nationwide, Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle, Destiny, Commodore, Colony, Pennwest, R-Anell, Manorwood, MidCountry, and Solitaire brands.

