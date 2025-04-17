Best Fertilizer Stocks To Follow Now – April 14th

Union Pacific, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras, CSX, YPF Sociedad Anónima, Canadian Pacific Kansas City, Norfolk Southern, and CF Industries are the seven Fertilizer stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fertilizer stocks are shares issued by companies that produce, distribute, or supply fertilizers to the agricultural industry. These stocks represent investments in businesses that focus on enhancing agricultural productivity, and they are influenced by factors such as global commodity prices, crop demand, and weather-related conditions affecting farming. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fertilizer stocks within the last several days.

Union Pacific (UNP)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Shares of UNP traded up $3.46 on Monday, hitting $222.05. 1,427,981 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,535. Union Pacific has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $237.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (PBR)

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.59. 14,741,391 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,150,595. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.56 and a 200-day moving average of $13.77.

CSX (CSX)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

NASDAQ:CSX traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.19. 4,922,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,643,373. The firm has a market cap of $53.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.71. CSX has a 52-week low of $26.22 and a 52-week high of $37.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (YPF)

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, and natural gas. The company’s downstream operations include petrochemical production and crude oil refining; transportation and distribution refined and petrochemical products; commercialization of crude oil, petrochemical products, and specialties.

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,833,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,991. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $47.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

NYSE:CP traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $73.57. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,687,016. Canadian Pacific Kansas City has a 1-year low of $66.49 and a 1-year high of $88.31. The company has a market cap of $68.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.19.

Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

NYSE NSC traded up $3.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $221.39. 275,361 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $201.63 and a 12 month high of $277.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $237.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $246.74.

CF Industries (CF)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

CF stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Monday, hitting $72.37. 716,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,092,159. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.41. CF Industries has a 52 week low of $67.34 and a 52 week high of $98.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.84.

