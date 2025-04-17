XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,803,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $28,089,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $29.50 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.96 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.48.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as a closed-ended investment fund/investment trust. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

