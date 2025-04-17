Barclays PLC Sells 690,075 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,617,498 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 690,075 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.17% of HP worth $52,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HP during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HP during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on HP from $36.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

Insider Activity at HP

In other HP news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $613,817.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of HP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. The business had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.2894 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

