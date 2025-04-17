Mariner LLC Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned about 0.11% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $18,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 194.4% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VHT opened at $247.16 on Thursday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $234.11 and a 1 year high of $289.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $262.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $266.01. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 0.74.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.