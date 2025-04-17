Barclays PLC Acquires 54,212 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 485,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,212 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.13% of Vertiv worth $55,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC now owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vertiv by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vertiv by 62.4% during the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 23,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 93,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,630,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Performance

Vertiv stock opened at $71.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 56.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 12-month low of $53.60 and a 12-month high of $155.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.86.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital raised shares of Vertiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors initiated coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.94.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

(Free Report)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.