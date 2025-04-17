BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $164.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.72 million. BancFirst had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 14.21%.
BancFirst Trading Up 1.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BANF opened at $109.54 on Friday. BancFirst has a 52-week low of $81.35 and a 52-week high of $132.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.62 and its 200-day moving average is $115.58.
BancFirst Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of BancFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.
BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through BancFirst Metropolitan Banks, BancFirst Community Banks, Pegasus, Worthington, and Other Financial Services segments.
