Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP) Short Interest Update

Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:CPOP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 187,700 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 15th total of 312,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 651,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Pop Culture Group Stock Performance
CPOP traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.59. The stock had a trading volume of 12,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,487. Pop Culture Group has a 1-year low of $0.46 and a 1-year high of $4.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.96.
About Pop Culture Group
