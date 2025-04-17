Banc Funds Co. LLC Raises Stake in Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC)

Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBTC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,158 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,154 shares during the quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned approximately 0.90% of Enterprise Bancorp worth $4,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EBTC. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 884 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Bancorp by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,421 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enterprise Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Enterprise Bancorp by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000. 38.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Bancorp Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Enterprise Bancorp stock opened at $34.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Enterprise Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.60 and a twelve month high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $434.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.56.

Enterprise Bancorp Announces Dividend

Enterprise Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EBTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Enterprise Bancorp had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.15%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Enterprise Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enterprise Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Enterprise Bancorp

Enterprise Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Enterprise Bank and Trust Company that engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services. It offers commercial and retail deposit products, including checking accounts, limited-transactional savings and money market accounts, commercial sweep products, and term certificates of deposit.

