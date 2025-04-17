Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NYSE AMPE opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,383.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 3.73.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee (OAK) in the United States. It develops OA-201, a small molecule formulation for the treatment of OAK pain. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

