Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $392,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UCTT. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 227,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after purchasing an additional 143,925 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Ultra Clean in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,988,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Ultra Clean by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter valued at $1,126,000. 96.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. This represents a 1,000.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. The trade was a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Stock Down 5.0 %

UCTT stock opened at $18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $847.58 million, a PE ratio of 234.78, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $56.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

About Ultra Clean

(Free Report)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.