Advisory Research Inc. Lowers Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Advisory Research Inc. lowered its position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,402 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the period. Enstar Group accounts for about 2.0% of Advisory Research Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Advisory Research Inc. owned about 0.25% of Enstar Group worth $12,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Enstar Group by 319.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after buying an additional 14,867 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enstar Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enstar Group by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,118,000 after buying an additional 5,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Enstar Group by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,102,000 after buying an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enstar Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ESGR opened at $332.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.05. Enstar Group Limited has a 52-week low of $275.02 and a 52-week high of $348.48.

Insider Activity

Enstar Group ( NASDAQ:ESGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported $17.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 73.26%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Hiteshkumar R. Patel sold 484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total transaction of $160,770.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Enstar Group in a report on Saturday, April 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Enstar Group

(Free Report)

Enstar Group Limited acquires and manages insurance and reinsurance companies and portfolios in run-off in Bermuda and internationally. It engages in the run-off property and casualty; other reinsurance; life and catastrophe; and legacy underwriting businesses; as well as investment activities. The company also provides consulting services, including claims inspection, claims validation, reinsurance asset collection, syndicate management, and IT consulting services to the insurance and reinsurance industry.

Featured Stories

