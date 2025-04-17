CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $415.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $429.00 to $415.00 in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $450.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CrowdStrike from an “outperform” rating to a “cautious” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.53.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRWD

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Insider Activity

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $379.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $377.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.41. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.80, a PEG ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.28.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,496 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.62, for a total value of $536,495.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,969,492.30. The trade was a 3.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gerhard Watzinger sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.93, for a total transaction of $985,218.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,846,068.63. This represents a 4.13 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,401 shares of company stock valued at $45,119,220. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CrowdStrike

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 811.1% during the fourth quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.