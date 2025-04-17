Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,729.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,000.40. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MLYS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $847.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.39. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MLYS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mineralys Therapeutics from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

