Adam Scott Levy Sells 10,757 Shares of Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $129,729.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,000.40. The trade was a 4.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of MLYS opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $847.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.39. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.24 and a 52-week high of $18.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mineralys Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLYS. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Mineralys Therapeutics by 9,602.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 8,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Mineralys Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
