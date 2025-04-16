Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Sells 18,390 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,390 shares during the period. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arvest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,617,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,121.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,734 shares in the last quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,976 shares during the period. Westmount Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Westmount Partners LLC now owns 13,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corrigan Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,318,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $63.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.13. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $56.64 and a 1-year high of $68.33.

