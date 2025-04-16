Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC Acquires 945 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,059 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $7,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tidemark LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $362.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $359.02 billion, a PE ratio of 33.17 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $386.29 and a 200-day moving average of $399.72. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $316.14 and a one year high of $429.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.46.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

