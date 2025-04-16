Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter worth $635,202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth $451,458,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,231,856 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $261,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,146 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1,390.5% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,180,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $95,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,573,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $611,682,000 after acquiring an additional 632,328 shares during the last quarter. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 1.9 %

NYSE FIS opened at $70.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.93. The stock has a market cap of $37.09 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.51 and a fifty-two week high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Increases Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 61.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Stephens decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Stories

