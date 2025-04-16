Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) Shares Sold by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DT. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Dynatrace during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Dynatrace by 218.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Dynatrace by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $70.00 price target on Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Dynatrace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.35.

Dynatrace Stock Performance

Shares of DT opened at $43.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 1.05. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $63.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.67.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.45, for a total value of $2,418,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 506,720 shares in the company, valued at $30,631,224. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Benson sold 34,932 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $2,132,598.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 339,004 shares in the company, valued at $20,696,194.20. This represents a 9.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,432 shares of company stock valued at $7,159,599 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

