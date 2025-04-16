Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS) Announces Earnings Results

Surge Components (OTCMKTS:SPRS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $7.23 million during the quarter. Surge Components had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 2.60%.
Surge Components Trading Down 8.4 %
OTCMKTS SPRS opened at $2.07 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.56. Surge Components has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $2.85.
Surge Components Company Profile
