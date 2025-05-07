Bank of America Corp DE Has $411.35 Million Stock Holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,672,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,371,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PPL were worth $411,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in PPL by 11.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 16,114 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in PPL by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 882,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,192,000 after buying an additional 52,547 shares during the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in PPL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in PPL by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 57,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 6,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in PPL by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 40,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 11,343 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PPL

In other news, insider Christine M. Martin sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total value of $39,857.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,167 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,668.26. This represents a 2.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PPL opened at $36.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.86. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.90. The firm has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.85, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.70.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. PPL had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. PPL’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.2725 dividend. This is a boost from PPL’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on PPL shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of PPL from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on PPL from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Citigroup upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.