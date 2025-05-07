952 Shares in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Bought by Bayesian Capital Management LP

Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $181,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 42,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 8,135 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 2,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.5 %

REGN opened at $558.52 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $621.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $703.65. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $525.99 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a market cap of $61.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.83 by ($0.61). The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s payout ratio is currently 8.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,110.00 to $1,070.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $795.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $768.00 to $633.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $892.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.