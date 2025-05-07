Bayesian Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,722 TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,722 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLD. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,613 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,828,000 after buying an additional 10,612 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 327.3% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 94 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild during the fourth quarter worth $290,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLD has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut their price target on TopBuild from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on TopBuild from $395.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of TopBuild from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $445.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $398.56.

TopBuild Stock Down 2.4 %

TopBuild stock opened at $285.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $297.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.01. TopBuild Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $266.26 and a fifty-two week high of $495.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.72.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.20. TopBuild had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Company Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.