Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,567,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,286 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 4.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $474,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC lifted its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Accelerate Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

FTEC opened at $166.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.18 and its 200-day moving average is $176.91. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.29 and a beta of 1.23. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $134.11 and a twelve month high of $193.06.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.