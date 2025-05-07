Grant Bradley Fagerheim Buys 10,000 Shares of Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP) Stock

Whitecap Resources Inc. (TSE:WCP – Get Free Report) Director Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$7.61 per share, for a total transaction of C$76,100.00.

Grant Bradley Fagerheim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 9th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$7.17 per share, with a total value of C$71,700.00.

On Friday, April 4th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 5,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00.

On Thursday, March 27th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim acquired 11,200 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$9.39 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,168.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim bought 10,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$9.38 per share, with a total value of C$93,800.00.

On Wednesday, March 12th, Grant Bradley Fagerheim purchased 30,000 shares of Whitecap Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$252,600.00.

Whitecap Resources Price Performance

Shares of TSE WCP opened at C$7.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$9.54. Whitecap Resources Inc. has a twelve month low of C$6.87 and a twelve month high of C$11.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.58.

Whitecap Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0608 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Whitecap Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.25%.

WCP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Whitecap Resources from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Desjardins decreased their price objective on Whitecap Resources from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Raymond James upgraded Whitecap Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on Whitecap Resources from C$14.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.06.

About Whitecap Resources

Whitecap Resources Inc is engaged in the business of acquiring, developing, and holding interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets. The company acquires assets with discovered petroleum initially in place and low current recovery factors. Light oil is the primary byproduct of Whitecap’s Canadian assets.

