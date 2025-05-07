Insider Selling: Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) VP Sells 87,500 Shares of Stock

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) VP David M. Silverman sold 87,500 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $7,002,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,375. This represents a 87.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE APH opened at $79.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $81.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.56. The company has a market cap of $96.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. US Capital Advisors set a $85.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Amphenol by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $168,851,000 after buying an additional 1,101,368 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 96,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,724,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its position in Amphenol by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 20,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 10,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 63,048 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

