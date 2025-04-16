iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Boosted by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 987,613 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,931 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 10.3% of Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $69,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,886 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after buying an additional 2,594,394 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after buying an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,637,205,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.04. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $78.95.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

