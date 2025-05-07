Benjamin Edwards Inc. Acquires 5,905 Shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Wintrust Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 23,350.0% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Performance

JCPB stock opened at $46.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.66 and a 200-day moving average of $46.57. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.30 and a fifty-two week high of $48.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15 and a beta of 0.25.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1873 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

