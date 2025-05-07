Bayesian Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,104 BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Free Report) (TSE:BCE) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 24,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in BCE by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. WealthCollab LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 1,147.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in BCE by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in BCE during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. National Bankshares restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of BCE in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Bank of America cut BCE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of BCE in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

BCE Price Performance

Shares of BCE stock opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.89 billion, a PE ratio of 179.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. BCE Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $36.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.54.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. BCE had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 17.89%. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCE Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.6965 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.91%. BCE’s payout ratio is 2,291.67%.

BCE Profile

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

