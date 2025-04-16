Evergreen Capital Management LLC Sells 367 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Energy ETF worth $16,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VDE. Anchor Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 29,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,557,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $617,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,178,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 17,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VDE stock opened at $109.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.56. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $103.07 and a 12-month high of $137.41.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were paid a $0.9487 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Energy ETF’s previous dividend of $0.95.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

