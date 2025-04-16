Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,391,000 after acquiring an additional 15,476,455 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,842,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2,019.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,066,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,922,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.65. The firm has a market cap of $57.06 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

