Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 874 Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,646,000. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 583,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.5% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 10,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691 shares during the last quarter. Copley Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth $4,257,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,237,000 after buying an additional 30,816 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 11.1 %

MOAT stock opened at $82.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.18. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12-month low of $75.43 and a 12-month high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.