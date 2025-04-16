Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC Sells 724 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,482 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,130,740,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at about $391,172,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 6,862.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 929,868 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $213,452,000 after buying an additional 916,513 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,105,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $712,842,000 after acquiring an additional 749,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 29,287.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 588,929 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $135,189,000 after purchasing an additional 586,925 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Price Performance

Shares of DHR stock opened at $189.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.73. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $171.00 and a 12 month high of $281.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $135.74 billion, a PE ratio of 35.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.86.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14. Danaher had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. Analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.13, for a total transaction of $1,277,541.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,534,149.90. This trade represents a 21.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $277.00 target price (down previously from $299.00) on shares of Danaher in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Danaher from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $276.57.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

See Also

