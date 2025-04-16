Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $62.97 on Wednesday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.88 and a fifty-two week high of $65.66. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.86.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.