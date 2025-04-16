Rep. Jefferson Shreve Sells The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Stock

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Buckle stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Buckle Stock Performance

Buckle stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,323. The Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.12 and a fifty-two week high of $54.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.91.

Buckle Announces Dividend

Buckle ( NYSE:BKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.97 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 44.11% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Buckle from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. StockNews.com cut Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Buckle by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,518,000 after purchasing an additional 137,972 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Buckle by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,357,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,957,000 after buying an additional 10,178 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Buckle by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,338,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,849,000 after buying an additional 72,532 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Buckle by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,286,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,352,000 after acquiring an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Buckle by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 937,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,636,000 after purchasing an additional 100,173 shares in the last quarter. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Buckle

In other news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 20,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.42, for a total transaction of $888,069.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,763,111.76. This trade represents a 1.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,136 shares of company stock valued at $2,982,360. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

Buckle Company Profile

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

