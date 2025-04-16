Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 16th (AEM, AMPE, AMRN, AMTM, ARCH, ASND, BKSC, BOW, BRO, BYFC)

Posted by on Apr 16th, 2025

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 16th:

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). Edward Jones issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM). They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). They issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL). They issued a market perform rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

