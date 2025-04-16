Stock Analysts’ New Coverage for April 16th (AEM, AMPE, AMRN, AMTM, ARCH, ASND, BKSC, BOW, BRO, BYFC)

Stock Analysts’ new coverage for Wednesday, April 16th:

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited alerts:

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Amentum (NYSE:AMTM). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arch Biopartners (NYSE:ARCH). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of South Carolina (NASDAQ:BKSC). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW). Piper Sandler issued an overweight rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO). Edward Jones issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Broadway Financial (NASDAQ:BYFC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON). The firm issued a sector perform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Argus initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP). They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital began coverage on shares of Korro Bio (NASDAQ:KRRO). Chardan Capital issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN). They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. began coverage on shares of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT). They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Maiden (NASDAQ:MHLD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Milestone Scientific (NYSE:MLSS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Newmont (NYSE:NEM). They issued an outperform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA). The firm issued a market perform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ObsEva (NASDAQ:OBSV). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY). They issued a sector perform rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Reddit (NYSE:RDDT). The firm issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL). They issued a market perform rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Select Medical (NYSE:SEM). They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stratus Properties (NASDAQ:STRS). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA). Scotiabank issued a sector outperform rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) (TSE:TECK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Top Ships (NASDAQ:TOPS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Bank of America Co. initiated coverage on shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF). Bank of America Co. issued a buy rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of UroGen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN). They issued a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of USD Partners (NYSE:USDP). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of V2X (NYSE:VVX). Morgan Stanley issued an underweight rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC). They issued an overweight rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM). They issued an outperform rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.