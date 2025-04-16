Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Harleysville Financial (OTCMKTS:HARL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Harleysville Financial had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 9.69%.

Harleysville Financial Stock Performance

Shares of HARL traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.24. 293 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,656. The stock has a market cap of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.28 and a 200-day moving average of $22.30. Harleysville Financial has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Get Harleysville Financial alerts:

Harleysville Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. This is an increase from Harleysville Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Harleysville Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.64%.

Harleysville Financial Company Profile

Harleysville Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Harleysville Bank that provides various banking products and services in Pennsylvania. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, money market, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. It also provides consumer loans, including residential mortgages, savings account loans, and home equity line of credit, construction, and non-real estate consumer loans; and commercial loans, such as commercial mortgages, line of credit, and commercial business loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harleysville Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harleysville Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.