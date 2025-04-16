Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,969,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,547% from the previous session’s volume of 362,446 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.18.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.
Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile
The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- 3 High-Value Companies With Triple-Digit Upside Potential
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Johnson & Johnson Earnings Were More Good Than Bad—Time to Buy?
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- The 2 Worst Performing S&P 500 Stocks YTD: Buy, Sell, or Avoid?
Receive News & Ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.