Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Time to Buy?

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 5,969,140 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,547% from the previous session’s volume of 362,446 shares.The stock last traded at $19.25 and had previously closed at $19.18.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.39 and a 200-day moving average of $18.19.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were issued a $0.0539 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

Institutional Trading of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF stock. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC bought a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF ( NYSEARCA:IVOL Free Report ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF New (IVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of TIPS and long options tied to the U.S. interest rate swap curve. IVOL was launched on May 13, 2019 and is managed by Quadratic.

