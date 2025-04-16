Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Shares Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.46 and last traded at $6.48. Approximately 165,502 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,138,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.73.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IAS shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Baird R W cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.83 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 8,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.85, for a total transaction of $58,546.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 341,271 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,706.35. The trade was a 2.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 90,303 shares of company stock worth $706,660. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Integral Ad Science by 547.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Integral Ad Science by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 74,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 6,564 shares during the period. Repertoire Partners LP raised its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 83.7% in the fourth quarter. Repertoire Partners LP now owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 129,707 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Integral Ad Science by 42.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 155,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 46,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

