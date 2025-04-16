CPPGroup (LON:CPP) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of CPPGroup Plc (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 70 ($0.93) and last traded at GBX 80 ($1.06), with a volume of 540 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75 ($0.99).

CPPGroup Trading Up 6.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.02, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 84.93 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Get CPPGroup alerts:

CPPGroup (LON:CPP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX (32.07) (($0.42)) earnings per share for the quarter. CPPGroup had a negative net margin of 2.16% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CPPGroup Plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPPGroup Company Profile

CPP Group is a technology-driven assistance company that creates embedded and ancillary real-time assistance products and resolution services that reduce disruption to everyday life for millions of people across the world, at the time and place they are needed. CPP Group is listed on AIM, operated by the London Stock Exchange.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CPPGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPPGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.