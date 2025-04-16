Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Sells 1,078 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,921 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 229,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,750,000 after purchasing an additional 122,997 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 50,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter worth about $303,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at $1,433,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 829,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,338,000 after purchasing an additional 9,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Tuesday. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $121.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.25.

Shares of NYSE OMC opened at $76.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.02. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $69.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The business services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 11th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.58%.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

