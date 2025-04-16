iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) is Acorns Advisers LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,496,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,226 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.1% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 1.38% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $113,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.56 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.33 and a 1 year high of $85.08. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.83.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

