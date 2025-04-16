iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) Shares Bought by Acorns Advisers LLC

Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,196,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF makes up about 0.4% of Acorns Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Acorns Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.94% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF worth $39,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 49,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF stock opened at $33.69 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $37.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56 and a beta of 0.75.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (ESGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies from emerging market economies. Stocks are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics while maintaining similar investment risk\u002Freturn of the market.

