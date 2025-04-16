Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 9,035 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $11,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 308.8% during the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 423.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 309 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in Boston Scientific by 262.4% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Boston Scientific from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Boston Scientific from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.04.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total transaction of $1,585,191.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. This trade represents a 5.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.80, for a total value of $1,762,463.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,103.60. The trade was a 75.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,183 shares of company stock worth $13,948,476 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.1 %

Boston Scientific stock opened at $94.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $66.80 and a 12-month high of $107.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $100.11 and a 200 day moving average of $94.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

