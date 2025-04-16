Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Shares Unloaded Rep. Jefferson Shreve

Representative Jefferson Shreve (R-Indiana) recently sold shares of Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX). In a filing disclosed on April 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $15,001 and $50,000 in Vaxcyte stock on March 5th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “CRT – STANDARD UNIT TRUST” account.

Representative Jefferson Shreve also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Block (NYSE:XYZ) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCB) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) on 3/31/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of HNI (NYSE:HNI) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) on 3/31/2025.

Sold $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) on 3/31/2025.

Vaxcyte Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of PCVX stock traded down $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $29.51. The stock had a trading volume of 235,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,439. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a one year low of $27.66 and a one year high of $121.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.14. Equities research analysts expect that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCVX. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $489,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter worth $343,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter worth $260,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Vaxcyte in the third quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vaxcyte by 10.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,700,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,675,000 after buying an additional 259,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total value of $689,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares in the company, valued at $17,735,022.90. This represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 32,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,800 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Vaxcyte from $157.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upgraded Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

About Representative Shreve

Jefferson Shreve (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Shreve (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Indiana’s 6th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Jefferson Shreve earned a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University in 1989, a graduate degree from the University of London in 1998, and a graduate degree from Purdue University in 2003. Shreve’s career experience includes working as a real estate executive.

Shreve was elected 7th District Vice Chairman of the Indiana Republican State Committee on January 17, 2018, and was re-elected on March 6, 2021. In 2020, he was selected as a district-level delegate to the 2020 Republican National Convention.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

Featured Articles

