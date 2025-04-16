Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 40,000 Shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Stock

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 40,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.27 per share, for a total transaction of $210,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,360,567 shares in the company, valued at $44,060,188.09. The trade was a 0.48 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 47,598 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $251,317.44.

On Wednesday, April 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.71 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00.

On Monday, April 7th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 2,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $14,475.00.

On Monday, March 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $74,250.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.80 per share, with a total value of $11,600.00.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 5,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $30,050.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 30,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $177,600.00.

On Thursday, March 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 156,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.62 per share, with a total value of $879,530.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 25,000 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.52 per share, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 15,500 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.43 per share, with a total value of $99,665.00.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Performance

Shares of FLWS opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.53 million, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.96 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

1-800-FLOWERS.COM ( NASDAQ:FLWS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.11). 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 0.76%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Institutional Trading of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 120.1% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

