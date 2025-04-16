Top Financial Stocks To Watch Today – April 13th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, JPMorgan Chase & Co., UnitedHealth Group, Berkshire Hathaway, and iShares Bitcoin Trust are the five Financial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Financial stocks are shares issued by companies operating within the financial sector, such as banks, insurance companies, and asset management firms. They represent ownership in these financial institutions and are influenced by factors like economic cycles, regulatory changes, and market conditions specific to the finance industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Financial stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of SQQQ traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.22. The stock had a trading volume of 148,862,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,891,370. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

JPM traded up $9.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $236.26. 20,275,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731,787. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $179.20 and a 12 month high of $280.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.03. The stock has a market cap of $660.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.01.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $4.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $599.10. 6,117,814 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $512.87 and a 200-day moving average of $542.03. UnitedHealth Group has a 12 month low of $436.38 and a 12 month high of $630.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Shares of Berkshire Hathaway stock traded up $8.14 on Friday, reaching $523.95. 6,222,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,070,050. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.80. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $539.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $503.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $475.83.

iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT)

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

NASDAQ IBIT traded up $2.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.67. The company had a trading volume of 53,989,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,567,199. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a fifty-two week low of $28.23 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.66.

