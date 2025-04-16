Finward Bancorp Takes $481,000 Position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Finward Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ELV. Tobam boosted its position in shares of Elevance Health by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ELV. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $529.00 price target (down from $625.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Elevance Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $520.00 to $440.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised Elevance Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In related news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total value of $183,902.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,745.11. The trade was a 19.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.30, for a total transaction of $1,388,635.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,116 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,970.80. The trade was a 25.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE:ELV opened at $437.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $414.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $412.17. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $362.21 and a 1-year high of $567.26.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.04. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 18.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Elevance Health Company Profile

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

