Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Stock Holdings Increased by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,080 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,664 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 488 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a report on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.90.

Expeditors International of Washington Price Performance

EXPD stock opened at $110.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $115.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.58. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.47 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

