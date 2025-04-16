Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03, RTT News reports. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 22.02%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Community Trust Bancorp Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $47.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,850. Community Trust Bancorp has a twelve month low of $37.50 and a twelve month high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $854.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average of $53.36.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on Community Trust Bancorp from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that engages in the provision of commercial and personal banking, and trust and wealth management services to small and mid-sized communities in eastern, northeastern, central, and south-central Kentucky, as well as southern West Virginia, and northeastern Tennessee.

