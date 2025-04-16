Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $112.75.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CHD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

NYSE CHD opened at $105.04 on Friday. Church & Dwight has a 12 month low of $96.35 and a 12 month high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. This represents a 63.21 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total value of $6,322,069.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

